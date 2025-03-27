SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

Shares of SFHLF opened at C$18.20 on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a 52-week low of C$18.20 and a 52-week high of C$19.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.26.

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

