Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Elyse Allan Acquires 500 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) Director Elyse Allan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.01 per share, with a total value of C$20,005.00.
Russel Metals Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$39.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$35.20 and a 1 year high of C$46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Russel Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.
