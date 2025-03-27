Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 15.5% – Should You Sell?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 958,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 429% from the average daily volume of 181,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$381.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.89.

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total value of C$74,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $102,434. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.