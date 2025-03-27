Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Down 15.5% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report)’s share price fell 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.82. 958,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 181,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$381.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Rusoro Mining

In related news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.99, for a total transaction of C$74,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,100 shares of company stock worth $102,434. Company insiders own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.