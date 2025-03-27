RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $134.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $96.33 and a 52-week high of $136.17.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

