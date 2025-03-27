Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Stock Price

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CATX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

NYSE:CATX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 197,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,087. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

