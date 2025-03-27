Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Clene Earnings

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clene in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Clene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.19) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clene’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Get Clene alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLNN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Clene Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Clene has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.27.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.46). Clene had a negative return on equity of 1,106.30% and a negative net margin of 8,556.77%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clene by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.