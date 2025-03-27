Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Takes $231,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,395,132,000 after buying an additional 257,501 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total value of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,875 shares of company stock valued at $13,580,649 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.74.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $280.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.74. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

