Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 274,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

