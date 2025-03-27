Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,160,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,657 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 9.6% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $74,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,299,000 after acquiring an additional 419,096 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,678,000 after purchasing an additional 514,078 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,645,000 after acquiring an additional 373,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,128,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,749,000 after purchasing an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.