Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys Shares of 1,069 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.90.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $367.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.74 and its 200 day moving average is $374.29. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

