Robotti Robert Has $25.63 Million Stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Robotti Robert boosted its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,779,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Five Point makes up about 4.5% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Robotti Robert owned about 4.57% of Five Point worth $25,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPH. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Five Point by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,182,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 163,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kim Tobler sold 18,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $106,906.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,618.06. This represents a 50.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zelman & Associates upgraded Five Point from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Five Point Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $820.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

Five Point Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

