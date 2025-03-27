Robotti Robert Cuts Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Skyline Champion comprises about 2.0% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Robotti Robert owned 0.23% of Skyline Champion worth $11,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.