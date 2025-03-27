Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Rightscorp shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5,907 shares traded.

Rightscorp Stock Down 11.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Rightscorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightscorp, Inc operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP’s). The company’s technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP’s notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs’ customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide.

Featured Articles

