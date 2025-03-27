Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ricoh Price Performance

OTCMKTS RICOY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 719. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.56. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Ricoh had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

