Richtech Robotics (RR) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Richtech Robotics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Richtech Robotics has a beta of -7.94, suggesting that its share price is 894% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics’ rivals have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics -203.60% -32.24% -29.63% Richtech Robotics Competitors -198.06% -27.97% -18.68%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Richtech Robotics Competitors 103 382 469 16 2.41

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Richtech Robotics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Richtech Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 33.60%. Given Richtech Robotics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Richtech Robotics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics $4.39 million -$8.14 million -17.85 Richtech Robotics Competitors $1.28 billion $10.82 million -22.61

Richtech Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Richtech Robotics. Richtech Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Richtech Robotics rivals beat Richtech Robotics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

