Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.46.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RYTM stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $76,129.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,905.51. The trade was a 32.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $36,334.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $118,445.40. The trade was a 23.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,131 shares of company stock worth $5,781,098. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

