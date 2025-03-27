ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.83.

ResMed stock opened at $221.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.39 and its 200-day moving average is $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $172.19 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,289.75. The trade was a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,940 shares of company stock worth $9,164,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

