Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:HLS Q1 Earnings

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HLS Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HLS stock opened at C$4.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.07. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$5.48.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition and commercialization of branded pharmaceutical products in the North American markets. The company is focused on treatment products for the central nervous system (CNS), and cardiovascular specialties. The company products include Clozaril, Absorica, Vascepa, CSAN Pronto, Trinomia and Perseris.

