Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NVIDIA Q2 Earnings

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2026 earnings at $4.03 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $113.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avant Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,937,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,520,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

