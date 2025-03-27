RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RenovoRx from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
RenovoRx Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RenovoRx by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 89,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
