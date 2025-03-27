Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 295.3% in March

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 295.3% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Renault Stock Performance

RNLSY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 19,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,078. Renault has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

