Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Up 295.3% in March

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 295.3% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Renault Stock Performance
RNLSY traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 19,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,078. Renault has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.
Renault Company Profile
