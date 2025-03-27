REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $410.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.35.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

