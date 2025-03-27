Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $640.28 and last traded at $638.59, with a volume of 349031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $661.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $685.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after acquiring an additional 155,369 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after purchasing an additional 810,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

