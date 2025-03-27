Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDEIY shares. BNP Paribas raised Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Redeia Corporación alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación Trading Down 0.5 %

About Redeia Corporación

RDEIY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 18,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,404. Redeia Corporación has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92.

(Get Free Report)

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.