Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Upgraded to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Recruit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRUY opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Recruit will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

