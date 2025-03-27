Real Estate Stocks To Research – March 26th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Ford Motor, Bank of America, MercadoLibre, Capital One Financial, Wells Fargo & Company, and Charles Schwab are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are equity securities issued by companies that own, develop, manage, or invest in properties such as commercial buildings, residential complexes, or shopping centers. These stocks, which include Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market and benefit from potential dividends and capital appreciation without owning property directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $250.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,639,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,699. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.26. 68,271,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,457,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. 14,764,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,776,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $98.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,093.02. 221,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,014.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,972.78. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,374.54. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of COF traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,814. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.47 and a 200-day moving average of $177.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,025,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,347,222. The stock has a market cap of $241.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.05. 4,300,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429,386. The firm has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11.

