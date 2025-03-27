Real Estate Investors Plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:RLE opened at GBX 29.70 ($0.38) on Thursday. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.80 ($0.49). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.07. The company has a market cap of £51.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Real Estate Investors will post 4.3650794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Bassi acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £145,000 ($186,687.27). 18.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

