Real Estate Investors Plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:RLE opened at GBX 29.70 ($0.38) on Thursday. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 37.80 ($0.49). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.07. The company has a market cap of £51.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.66.
Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Real Estate Investors will post 4.3650794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.
