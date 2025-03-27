Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 5,067 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1,862.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,713,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $142.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

