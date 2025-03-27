Quantbot Technologies LP Has $795,000 Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $131.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $92.39.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.9201 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

