Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day moving average of $176.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

