Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 33,589 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Aris Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

ARIS opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $27,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,776.80. This represents a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,433,195 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,166. Corporate insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

