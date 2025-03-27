Q3 Earnings Estimate for ABEO Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $216.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

