Q2 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Reduced by Zacks Research

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Shake Shack Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 405.38 and a beta of 1.89. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.26.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $328.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.02 million.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $66,349,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 154.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,157,000 after purchasing an additional 395,311 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 68.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,673,000 after buying an additional 384,131 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,613,000 after buying an additional 292,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 217,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

