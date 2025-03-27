Q1 Earnings Estimate for NTLA Issued By William Blair

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $860.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.97. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 34.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 111,104 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 115,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

