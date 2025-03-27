Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE:PSA opened at C$50.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.08. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12-month low of C$50.00 and a 12-month high of C$50.22.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile

