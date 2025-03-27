Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of TSE:PSA opened at C$50.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.08. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12-month low of C$50.00 and a 12-month high of C$50.22.
Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose High Interest Savings Fund
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 2 Stocks With Strong Fundamentals Gaining Technical Momentum
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Up 32% in 2025, Is Chinese E-Commerce Giant PDD Still a Buy?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Maybe It’s Time to Buy Some GameStop Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.