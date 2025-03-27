PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,881. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

