Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201,792 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $25,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,162,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,080,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,841 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,667,683. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

