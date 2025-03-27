Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $24,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.9 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,883.85 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,831.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,989.83.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

