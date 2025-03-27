Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,649 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $21,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cencora by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,426,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Cencora by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $271.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $271.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.68.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

