Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 1,115,089 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 779.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,089 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Hayward worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hayward by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAYW

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.