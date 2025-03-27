Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 1.1% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Exelon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

