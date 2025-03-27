Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) Trading Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. 86,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 637,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

