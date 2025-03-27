ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (BIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile
