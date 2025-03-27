ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $9.50 Average PT from Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.52 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $159.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

