Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Today – March 27th

Eli Lilly and Company, Soleno Therapeutics, and Pfizer are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks represent shares of companies engaged in the research, development, production, and marketing of drugs and therapeutic products. These stocks can be influenced by factors like regulatory approvals, clinical trial results, market demand, and innovation in treatments, making them both a potential source of growth and investment risk in the global healthcare sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $820.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,195. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $841.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $837.54.

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

NASDAQ SLNO traded up $19.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,841,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,848. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of -1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 27,875,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,719,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

