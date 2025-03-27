Promising Pharmaceutical Stocks To Follow Now – March 26th

Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, and Honeywell International are the five Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of drugs and other healthcare products. These stocks tend to be influenced by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and shifts in consumer demand, making them sensitive to both technological and political changes in the healthcare industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $17.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $834.66. 1,274,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $839.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $837.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 28,752,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,659,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,223. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.04 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.29. 3,154,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,147. The firm has a market cap of $357.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

HON stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day moving average of $216.85. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HON

Read More