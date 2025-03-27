Promising Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – March 24th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Palantir Technologies, Meta Platforms, Apple, and Amazon.com are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies with a large market capitalization, typically over $10 billion, which signifies their established market presence and financial stability. These companies are often industry leaders and are considered less volatile investments compared to mid or small cap stocks, appealing to investors who seek steady growth and dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $26.07 on Monday, reaching $274.78. 126,962,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,424,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $883.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,708,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,473,568. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $9.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $490.80. 21,445,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,856,254. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ PLTR traded up $5.98 on Monday, hitting $96.94. 84,763,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,162,240. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $227.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded up $21.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $617.82. 11,303,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,795,813. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $655.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.23. 24,165,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,594,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.42. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.72 on Monday, hitting $202.93. 25,577,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,394,566. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day moving average of $208.44. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Featured Articles