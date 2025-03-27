Promising Hotel Stocks To Follow Today – March 26th

Booking, Marriott International, and Carnival Co. & are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares issued by companies that operate hotels and other lodging facilities, allowing investors to have an ownership stake in the hospitality industry. The performance of these stocks is influenced by factors such as tourism trends, economic cycles, seasonal demand, and overall market sentiment toward travel and leisure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $36.74 on Wednesday, hitting $4,741.18. 70,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,266. The company has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,788.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,721.16. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $248.01. 796,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,426. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.60.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. 7,787,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,150,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

