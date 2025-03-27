Promising Gold Stocks To Follow Today – March 27th

Robinhood Markets, Freeport-McMoRan, and Coca-Cola are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. They are often favored by investors as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, though they also carry risks such as fluctuating gold prices and operational challenges inherent in mining. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,116,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,513,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,935,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,959,925. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,867,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,031,650. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $303.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43.

